Historic hotel in Benalmadena will reopen this summer after 18 months of major reforms – including a new infinity pool and spa

THE historic Triton Benalmadena hotel is set to reopen this summer, after a major refurbishment project that has lasted some 18 months.

The establishment, which is part of the Best Hotels chain, is set to become one of the most emblematic on the Costa del Sol, thanks to work to convert it into a luxury destination.

Best Hotels has opted not to reveal exactly how much the project has cost, according to a report in La Opinion de Malaga.

“Because of its history and location, this hotel deserved to return to being a benchmark for high-end destinations,” said the corporate general manager of Best Hotels, Juan Alcubilla, via a press release.

Read more: What is the ‘tourism tax’ in Spain and where do I have to pay it?

A mock-up of how the new Best Triton will look.

“One with excellent service, innovative, modern and sustainable facilities, and somewhere that visitors can enjoy a complete holiday experience on the magnificent beach of Benalmádena,” he added.

Located on Avenida Antonio Machado, the four-star Best Triton has seen a total refurbishment of its nearly 500 rooms, as well as improvements to its common areas and external zones.

These include a new pool for kids featuring a ‘splash zone’, as well as an infinity pool for the grown-ups.

What’s more, a new spa and beauty area will be on offer, featuring a wide range of treatments and massages.

The Fitness Centre gym will feature the latest in exercise technology, while the new Kids Club and Teenagers Club will offer youngsters the most cutting-edge digital experiences.

“With this renovation we have also achieved a hotel that, thanks to all the improvements and innovations, is more sustainable and has low environmental consumption,” Alcubilla said. “Therefore, we have implemented the latest technology, both in the rooms and in the common areas.”

Best Hotels currently manages three establishments in Benalmadena: the Triton, Best Benalmadena and the Best Siroco.