EASYJET has cancelled 200 flights after being hit by IT problems this Thursday, May 26.

The British low-cost airline cancelled 200 services yesterday from multiple locations, both in the UK and Europe, including Spain.

The airline said the affected flights were scheduled to take off between noon and 2pm GMT on Thursday, according to a statement.

“Our team of IT specialists are working to restore the system as soon as possible,” they said.

EasyJet customers affected by the cancellations took to social media on Thursday to complain about the impact of the disruptions from multiple locations, both within the UK and in Europe.

We apologise to all customers whose flights have been affected by IT system issues. You can check your flight status here >>> https://t.co/z1q01rpz7Z — easyJet (@easyJet) May 26, 2022

Cancelled flight to Liverpool less than 30 minutes before the gate was supposed to open.@easyJet customer service unreachable, @belfastairport staff unhelpful and unsupportive, and just escorted out of the airport as quickly as possible.



Do not book @easyJet — Lee Costello (@sitelee) May 26, 2022

If you're flying with @easyjet don't even bother coming to the airport, checked our bags, sent us to a gate, said our flight was boarding, then found hundreds of other passengers all being told the flights are cancelled as we were meant to board. Customer service non existent. — Ana Finch (@Ana_Finch) May 26, 2022

Imagine @easyjet cancelling every flight and having no one in the airport to explain to hundreds of people what’s happening — Liza (@LizaAdsett) May 26, 2022

EasyJet said: “We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

One specific flight was to Malaga airport.

EasyJet flight from London Gatwick to Malaga cancelled.

EasyJet apologised for ‘the inconvenience caused’ and thanked travellers for their patience as they work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

