EASYJET has cancelled 200 flights after being hit by IT problems this Thursday, May 26.
The British low-cost airline cancelled 200 services yesterday from multiple locations, both in the UK and Europe, including Spain.
The airline said the affected flights were scheduled to take off between noon and 2pm GMT on Thursday, according to a statement.
“Our team of IT specialists are working to restore the system as soon as possible,” they said.
EasyJet customers affected by the cancellations took to social media on Thursday to complain about the impact of the disruptions from multiple locations, both within the UK and in Europe.
EasyJet said: “We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.
One specific flight was to Malaga airport.
EasyJet apologised for ‘the inconvenience caused’ and thanked travellers for their patience as they work to resolve this as soon as possible.”
