JAVEA council has repeated a call for help in stopping the regular summer chaos of roadside parking along the CV-742 to Cala Portitxol.

The authority unanimously agreed on Thursday to resubmit a request made last October to the Alicante Provincial Council for 1.4 kilometres of fencing or bollards to end irregular parking.

The fresh demand came days after Alicante authorities rejected Javea’s plea and only offered to put up warning signs.

When the Cala Portitxol car park gets full, motorists resort to roadside parking on the CV-742.

Visitors to Cala del Frances and Cala de la Sardinera also park up next to the highway.

Up to 400 parked cars end up causing traffic problems and access difficulties for emergency vehicles.

There’s also a big risk to pedestrians and children who walk along the road that largely has no pavement.

Despite two meetings with Provincial Council chiefs, who seemed to be sympathetic, nothing was heard until their recent negative reply and the offer of signs.

The Policia Local said signs were ‘insufficient’ and echoed Javea council fears over emergency vehicles being able to get in and out of the area.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: