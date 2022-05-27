MAD COOL FESTIVAL is making its long anticipated return in Madrid from July 6 to July 10.

The festival will see a host of big names descend on the capital, including Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, and Florence and the Machine for its fifth installment.

The venue is 100,000 square metre space in Valdebebas–Ifema north east of the capital with a capacity for over 80,000 people.

Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are all sold out, but tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available for €75 and €65 respectively.

The full line-up for Mad Cool Festival Madrid.

Photo: Mad Cool Festvial

The festival describes itself as ‘a cultural celebration that goes beyond music and intertwined with art, fashion and gastronomy’.

In addition, the festival also returns for a day on September 10 with hard-rock supremos Rage Against the Machine, Stereophonics and Biffy Clyro.

The festival started in 2016 at Caja Magica sports stadium, but moved to a bigger venue by popular demand.

This year the festival will be bigger than ever under its new #ShineAgain moniker which as the unrestricted live music returns in full force to Spain.

A sister festival, Andalucia Big Festival will also take place on Sacaba beach on September 8, 9 and 10 with many of the same acts.

The Malaga festival will run alongside a new initiative called Andalucia Live, with a programme of concerts that will take place in the weeks prior to the festival in different Andalucian provinces.

Tickets for the music festival, organised by the Junta de Andalucia and Mad Cool Festival, in collaboration with Malaga city council.

