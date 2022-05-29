MUSE, Franz Ferdinand, and Christina Aguilera are all coming to Spain’s Balearic Islands as part of the Mallorca Live Festival in Calvia on the final weekend of June.

Offering 20 hours of live music, the festival will also have an art zone, world food market and a chill- out zone,

Muse are headlining on the final night while Christina Aguilera closing proceedings on the Saturday.

Festival organisers said: “After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the launch of a summer concert series, the festival returns to its traditional 3-day format and is ready to offer its most international edition.

“Mallorca Live Festival stays true to its eclecticism and is committed to bringing together the most relevant artists of the moment, alternating genres and origins, both Spanish and international, and continuing to bet on the local Majorcan music scene.”

There are other highlights in store for Mallorca next month. On June 17 legendary comedian John Cleese will perform a stand up show at the Palma auditorium.

The show by the former Monty Python member is advertised in typical Cleesian fashion as ‘The last time to see me before I die’.

