THREE women have been murdered at the hands of their partners over the last week in Andalucia.

The first victim Florina, a 26-year-old seasonal worker from Romania who was working picking garlic was murdered on Sunday, May 22 in the town of Montemayor, Cordoba, by her partner, a 30-year-old man also from Romania.

The perpetrator was arrested a day later in the municipality of San Clemente, Cuenca, in the region of Castile-La Mancha where he had fled to after leaving his severely injured wife to die in the house where they lived with other Romanian seasonal workers.

The next victim, 50-year-old Maite, was beaten to death by her husband on Friday, May 27 in the Almerian town of Tijola. One of the couple’s two sons, aged 19 and 22, discovered his mother´s body that afternoon, though investigators concluded she could have died the night before.

Maite had worked in the Andalucian Employment Services and her husband, who handed himself into the police for murdering her, a driver.

Another 50-year-old woman, Eva Maria, was stabbed to death by her 52-year-old husband in Torre del Mar, Velez-Malaga a week after the first victim on Sunday, May 29. The murderer tried to flee the scene but fell and broke his ankles and was caught by police.

Eva Maria had made previous complaints of gender-based violence she suffered at the hands of her husband, first recorded in the system in 2008.

A rally was held the following day at the gates of Velez-Malaga city hall to take a stand against gender-based violence.

The three women who lost their lives last week bring the total figure of women killed by domestic violence so far this year to four in Andalucia and 17 across Spain.

Javier Salas, sub delegate in the Andalucian government of the socialist party said: “Violence against women for the sole fact of being a woman, violence against children to harm women, should not be allowed or tolerated in any self-respecting society, much less in ours; we have all the resources available to tackle this type of violence.”

