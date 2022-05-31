THE Spanish Government has lodged a protest over the forthcoming visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex to the Rock.

A protest was made to London by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on May 25 branding the visit ‘inappropriate’ while negotiations continue between the European Union and the UK regarding Gibraltar´s post-Brexit relationship with the block.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are due to visit between June 7 to 9 as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Although the contents of the official complaint were not made public by the ministry, details were leaked to The Diplomat in Spain website.

Plans for the visit were announced in late March but it has taken two months for Spain to lodge a complaint.

Visits by British royals to Gibraltar have long been a source of tension and grievance over the border in Spain which disputes British sovereignty over the Rock.

Tensions were clear when Queen Elizabeth herself visited in January 1954 with Prince Philip and two young children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Spain’s Queen Sofia was forced to drop out of the last jubilee celebrations in London after the government of Mariano Rajoy lodged an official protest when the Wessexes last visited the Rock.

While the Spanish royal family had to decline the invitation to Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding after it was announced that the pair would be start their honeymoon with a stop off in Gibraltar.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar government declined to comment on the latest protest except to say it would have no impact on the plans for the royal visit.

