MURCIA teenage tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is the new face of tourism for his home region in €1.5 million campaign to attract more Spanish holidaymakers.

Regional tourism minister, Marcos Ortuño, unveiled the initiative in Cartagena on Wednesday.

“This will be the most powerful summer campaign with the greatest media impact in our history,” said Ortuño.

ORTUÑO IN CARTAGENA, WEDNESDAY

The area has a gift of a spokesman in the shape of 19-year-old El Palmar resident, Carlos Alcaraz, who has stormed up to number six in the world tennis rankings.

Sadly he exited the French Open at the quarter-final stage in Paris on Tuesday evening, losing to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Nevertheless his trademark smile is still very much in evidence on a special 20 second video shot last month.

The promo invites visitors to come and play, and goes beyond just the sun and beach holidays of the Costa Calida.

A massive advertising billboard will also be used on Madrid’s Gran Via with the player’s face adorning it.

The capital’s ten major cinemas will also screen the short video.

Marcus Ortuño said: “Carlos Alcaraz proudly bears the name of the region throughout the world and is an exceptional ambassador that any area would dream of having.”

“He associates our region with values such as effort, success, and vitality.”

The minister claims the campaign will ‘reach every home in Spain, with more than 35 million hits’ and will ‘capture the attention of all media’.

It will officially start on June 6 and run through to August 31.

