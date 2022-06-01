SAN FULGENCIO Town Council has launched a smart phone app to promote the town to not only visitors, but its own residents!

Consisting of the popular Urbanisation La Marina, the municipality is one the most densely-populated British expat areas in Spain.

The app features information on the history of the town and places of interest, as well as a directory of bars, restaurants, shops and local businesses, which even allows direct bookings to be made.

Darren Parmenter, responsible for tourism in the town, insisted, “the app will not only be aimed at tourists and visitors to San Fulgencio, it is also for the considerable number of year-round residents.”

‘APPY PEOPLE: Tomás Hernández, José Sampere and Darren Parmenter at the launch

Explaining, “There are many people who don’t follow social networks or local news, but almost everyone has a mobile phone.”

For this reason, the app includes information such as useful telephone numbers, bus timetables and up-to-date information on local festivals and activities.”

Tomás Hernández, whose company developed the app, assured that it is translated into four languages (Spanish, English, French and German) for greater accessibility.

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, said that this initiative is “another idea to put us on the map and remind people who we are and where we are, especially after the last two years of the pandemic, which has led to restrictions on tourism and travel.”

The app can be found by searching in your ‘App Store” for San Fulgencio, or by using the QR code on the right.

