2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Playa Flamenca - € 149,969

Townhouse Playa Flamenca, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 149,969

Hansson and Hertzell are very pleased to market this exceptional semi detached villa in Playa Flamenca Orihuela Costa. Playa Flamenca has been an established area since the 2000s. It has fantastic access to the beaches as well as shopping centers and Alicante airport. The well-known beach of Playa Flamenca can be walked in ten minutes and the Flamenca Beach shopping center, where you can find a wide variety of restaurants and shops to choose from, is just a few steps from the property. La Zenia Boulevard shopping center is also a 10-minute walk away. The property is what we traditionally know…