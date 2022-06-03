3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Figueres - € 176,900

Apartment Figueres, Girona 3 beds 2 baths € 176,900

BANKING OPPORTUNITY, 100% FINANCABLE (Minimum contribution for taxes and notarial and registration fees). Great opportunity, duplex of 113 m2 plus 25 m2 of terrace and with parking space. On the ground floor it is distributed in a large entrance hall, a magnificent living-dining room with fireplace, large kitchen-office, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with bathtub. And on the first floor we find the master bedroom, a bathroom with shower, a laundry room and the large sun terrace. More details: Excellent location, lots of natural light, aluminum enclosure, gas-city heating, fireplace, gas…