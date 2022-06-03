CHAMPIONS League winners Real Madrid have attacked French authorities over the organisation of last Saturday’s final against Liverpool.

The La Liga champions secured the trophy in a 1-0 victory.

The match however was overshadowed by events outside the Stade de France in Paris, with the kick-off delayed by 40 minutes as mainly Liverpool fans were unable to get in.

The strong police response has been criticised and European football governing body, UEFA, has launched an independent inquiry.

In a statement issued on Friday, Real Madrid said: “Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue.”

“We would like to know the reasons which led to this venue being chosen to host the final and the criteria used, taking into account the experiences of the day.”

The final was slated for St Petersburg but the Russian city was stripped of hosting the match following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Madrid statement continued: “We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless. Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.”

“We believe something which should have been a wonderful festival of football for all fans who attended the game, quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world.”

“As was evident in the revealing images published by the media, several fans were attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion.”

“These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or buses, causing concern for their physical wellbeing. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries.”

Real Madrid said: “Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.”

