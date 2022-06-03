A wild boar caused chaos on Albir beach in l’Alfas del Pi on Friday after coming out of the sea and biting an elderly woman.

The drama unfolded at around 11.00 am after the boar was sighted by lifeguards.

They blew warning whistles and a lifeguard team in a dinghy told bathers to get out of the water.

Once on dry land, the boar hurtled its way down the beach.

A 67-year-old woman was bitten in the leg by the boar.

She was treated by paramedics before being taken to a health centre in l’Alfas del Pi.

The boar continued on its merry way with no news of further sightings reported so far.

Incidents and sightings of wild boars are common in the north of Alicante Province.

Road collisions are frequent and boars have been spotted swimming in the sea in areas like Denia.

