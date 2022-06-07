3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ibiza / Eivissa town - € 690,000

Apartment Ibiza / Eivissa, Ibiza 3 beds 2 baths € 690,000

Nice and cozy apartment for rent designed by famous architect Jean Nouvel in Marina Botafoch Area. Third floor with lateral seaview to Marina Ibiza. Plenty of natural light. The design is the result of considering any detail. This apartment has three double bedroom, two bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen opened to the dining area and living area faced to the open concept terrace with view to the sea. The building is located in an strategic area of Ibiza town because of its proximity to the best restaurants and clubs in the island (Lío Ibiza; Pacha; Heart Ibiza; Casino de Ibiza; Cipriani; La… See full property details