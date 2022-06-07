SALES of rural properties in Spain have reached their highest rate in 15 years.

In the first quarter of 2022, more than 43,000 country houses were purchased, the highest figures Spain has seen since 2007.

The highest number of farmland transactions are being made in the region of Castile and Leon, followed by Andalucia and then Castilla-La Mancha.

Property experts put the trend towards country living down to the pandemic and the shift towards working from home, inspiring people to escape from the city.

Economic instability is also a likely cause for the shift with people moving out to live in cheaper property.

Purchase of rural land is likely to continue being an attractive investment, with the emphasis on sustainability making el campo a profitable place to start an eco-friendly business and the possibility of grants from the European Union for innovative initiatives.

Renewable energy firms are also buying farm lands, which can make prices rise since profitability increases, according to Luis Lopez Crespo, Director of the rural branch of real estate company Tecnitasa.

