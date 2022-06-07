A fire tore through a fourth-floor apartment in Gandia, Valencia Province, on Tuesday.

The occupant, a 90-year-old man, escaped on his own and was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

The blaze started in the apartment block on Avenida Republica Argentina at around 9.45 am.

Fire crews from Gandia and Oliva extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes.

A sixth floor resident with mobility problems was rescued.

Two women, aged 39 and 69, suffered minor smoke inhalation.

No cause of the fire has so far been revealed.

