3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan - € 145,000

Villa Roldan, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 145,000

An unique opportunity! This is your chance to purchase this awesome detached situated at the corner of a row of houses on a residential area in Roldan. At the front part, right at the entrance into the house, there is an open terrace, an amazing place for have a snack while enjoying the sunset. The ground floor is distributed into a large salon with American kitchen equipped with all appliances, a bathroom with shower and a bedroom. On the other hand, the first floor is comprised of a bathroom and two bedrooms. The balcony is accessible from the corridor as well as from the main bedroom.