Villa

Roldan, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 145,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Roldan - € 145,000

An unique opportunity! This is your chance to purchase this awesome detached situated at the corner of a row of houses on a residential area in Roldan. At the front part, right at the entrance into the house, there is an open terrace, an amazing place for have a snack while enjoying the sunset. The ground floor is distributed into a large salon with American kitchen equipped with all appliances, a bathroom with shower and a bedroom. On the other hand, the first floor is comprised of a bathroom and two bedrooms. The balcony is accessible from the corridor as well as from the main bedroom. The… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.