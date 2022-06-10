HUNDREDS of firefighters risked their lives battling to control the wildfire raging across the hills outside Benahavis above Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Apocalyptic images of burning trees and scorched countryside fill the media’s coverage of the fire which is why we also want to share this heartwarming moment caught on camera by a team of rangers from INFOCA.

“Despite the emergency, there are moments that bring comfort. Life continues to run its course,” are the words INFOCA shared along with a video of a fawn being released and running off into the woodland after being rescued from the fire zone.

The Andalucian forest fire emergency service also showed the Bambi lookalike in the arms of its rescuer.

There was also good news about the three firefighters who were reported injured in the early hours of the blaze.

Two who suffered light injuries described as ‘smoke inhalation’ while fighting to extinguish the encroaching flames have now been discharged.

The third firefighter, who suffered more serious injuries described as burns to 10% of his body, is said to be improving favourably and has been transferred out of Intensive Care to a specialist unit.

READ MORE: