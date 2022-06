Apartment Arona, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 162,500

This is a one bedroom 1st floor apartment located in Las Floritas in the center of Las Americas. A short walk from the golf course and the main shopping center this is a perfect location for your vacation or permanent living. It is a very popular complex with a lovely pool. The area is packed with facilities including Las Americas golf course, Siam Park, Siam Mall and of course the miles of wonderful beaches… See full property details