SPAIN is preparing a new driving licence to allow over 16s to get behind the wheel of low-horsepower electric vehicles with of up to speeds of 90km/h.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced that Spain’s traffic directorate, the DGT, will begin the roll out of a new B1 driving licence to allow 16 and 17 year olds on the roads.

Currently, it is only possible for teenagers under-18 to drive 125cc mopeds at up to 45km/h on an A1 licence or quadricycles on an AM licence.

The move potentially allows one million Spanish teens on the roads.

Photo: Flickr.

The B2 driving licence, which is needed to drive conventional cars, remains unchanged with the minimum age limit set at 18.

The vehicles which B1 licence holders will be allowed to drive are electric and must not have a top speed exceeding 90 k/ph, horsepower greater than 20 or weight exceeding 400 kilograms excluding the battery weight.

Other details have yet to be confirmed, such as which roads B1 licence holders would be allowed on, and what the theory and practical test will feature.

According to Spain’s National Statistics Institute, there are around 1 million 16 and 17 year olds in Spain who would be able to apply.

The new B1 licence will be phased in during 2023.

