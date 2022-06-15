SPAIN’S Air Nostrum has ordered 10 airships from UK firm, Hybrid Air Vehicles(HAV).

The craft named Airlander 10 will be used on Air Nostrum routes within Spain with deliveries expected in 2026.

No financial deals about the order have been made public.

Air Nostrum started up in 1994 with its main base at Valencia airport with hubs in Barcelona and Madrid.

It operates as a franchise of Iberia under the Iberia Regional label with 91 domestic and international routes.

The news of the order comes just 14 months after Air Nostrum asked for a €103 million bail out loan from the Spanish government due to Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

HAV said Airlander 10 will cut flight emissions by up to 90% for journeys across Spain.

The airships are powered by helium and are described as ‘environmentally friendly’.

Seating will reach a capacity of 100 passengers.

Air Nostrum president, Carlos Bertomeu, said: “We are exploring each and every possible way to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“The Airlander 10 will drastically reduce emissions and for that reason we have made this agreement with HAV.”

“Sustainability, which is good news for everyone, is already a non-negotiable fact in the daily operations of commercial aviation,” Bertomeu concluded.

