TWO quad-bikes have been added to Benidorm Policia Local’s fleet of vehicles.
The bikes will be used to patrol the resort’s beaches over the summer.
The ‘quads’ are state-of-the-art units with a liquid cooling system, front and rear suspension with five-position preload, mechanical handling and double hydraulic disc brakes.
They’ve also got features familiar to police patrol cars including lights and sirens.
The ‘quads’ are equipped with a towing hook, stabiliser, and winch allowing them to support a front load of up to 120 kilos and a rear load of up to 600 kilos.
The bikes were displayed on Wednesday at the Plaza de SS MM Los Reyes de España.
Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “We will provide the best beach surveillance service, since both vehicles have all the necessary technical characteristics for a guaranteed service.”
Perez described the forthcoming summer season ‘very special’, with the resort looking to regain the pre-pandemic visitor numbers of 2019.
“We are making an extraordinary effort so that security, cleanliness and guarantees are the very best because Benidorm is a reference point for many other resorts who see what we do,” he added.
