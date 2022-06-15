TWO quad-bikes have been added to Benidorm Policia Local’s fleet of vehicles.

The bikes will be used to patrol the resort’s beaches over the summer.

The ‘quads’ are state-of-the-art units with a liquid cooling system, front and rear suspension with five-position preload, mechanical handling and double hydraulic disc brakes.

They’ve also got features familiar to police patrol cars including lights and sirens.

The ‘quads’ are equipped with a towing hook, stabiliser, and winch allowing them to support a front load of up to 120 kilos and a rear load of up to 600 kilos.

The bikes were displayed on Wednesday at the Plaza de SS MM Los Reyes de España.

MAYOR PEREZ CHATS TO BIKE OFFICERS(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “We will provide the best beach surveillance service, since both vehicles have all the necessary technical characteristics for a guaranteed service.”

Perez described the forthcoming summer season ‘very special’, with the resort looking to regain the pre-pandemic visitor numbers of 2019.

“We are making an extraordinary effort so that security, cleanliness and guarantees are the very best because Benidorm is a reference point for many other resorts who see what we do,” he added.

