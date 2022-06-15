This season’s hottest runway shows took place in New York, Paris, Milan, and London, so you can be sure that the outfits you see here were created by some of the world’s most talented and renowned designers. Not every outfit you wear needs to be an investment-worthy designer garment—after all, it’s your bottom line that will suffer if you’re buying fashion instead of paying your bills.

If you love fashion and being on-trend, you’re probably familiar with the various runway shows in New York, London, and Paris that showcase all the trends in the upcoming seasons’ wardrobes. If you can’t afford to spend thousands of dollars on designer labels, this list of the trendiest outfits from this season’s shows will give you plenty of style inspiration that won’t break your budget.

In addition to the high-end designer garments that make it to the runway shows, plenty of street-style looks make just as much of an impact but can be worn by anyone. Na-KD took some of the best outfits from this season’s shows and put together a collection of affordable alternatives so you can look trendy.

Golden Globes

The Golden Globes dress code has undergone a slight shift towards casual dressing. It’s still considered one of Hollywood’s most significant red carpet events. Still, a growing sentiment favors more relaxed attire that honors classic Hollywood glamour and today’s trends. There are always some formal looks for those who feel most comfortable wearing them. If you plan to wear something on the more dressed-up side, we recommend choosing something luxurious (think lame?), intricate (sequins), or bold (bright colors or velvet). Whatever your style preference, make sure it’s well-tailored to fit you like a glove.

Grammy Awards

Grammy fashion is all about wearing something no one else will. It’s a chance to celebrate individuality and stand out with an outfit that reflects your personality. This year, Grammy Award at Las Vegas has bold colors, and unexpected accessories showed up in many looks presented on stage. And just like last year, there were plenty of celebrity sightings on Instagram before, during, and after awards show weekend. Fashion from celebrities is never off-limits, and it may inspire you to pull out your credit card and bring in that new look for less. From designers such as Chris Kaeser, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and many more, they featured jackets, shorts, tops, etc.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is a week full of runway shows that showcase some of fashion’s most famous designers. For 2022, we’ve rounded up a few must-see items: The showstopper gown, elegant sleeveless dress, fabulous fur coat, and more.

Spring/Summer looks from Paris, Milan, London, and New York look to 2022 for inspiration as designers’ imaginations run wild with world events over the next four years. From a futuristic dystopia to a costume-laden equestrian parade. In Milan, designers like Versace and Armani always seem to pull out all stops and dazzle audiences with their impeccable styling and originality.

Final Thoughts

From the new normcore trend to cool-girl florals, this season’s fashion trends look like they were designed for bloggers and runway models, not your average girl on the street. But you don’t have to feel out of the loop anymore—Na-KD breaks down the hottest looks from this season’s runway shows and helps you find your versions of these trendy outfits at prices you can afford.