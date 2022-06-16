ANOTHER fugitive on the list of UK’s most wanted who are thought to be hiding out in Spain had been detained, but in Bulgaria.

Benjamin Macann was one of 12 mugshots released in an appeal launched in January and was known to have links to Barcelona and the Canary Islands although he was tracked down and arrested in southern Bulgaria.

He was arrested on Monday, June 13 at a hotel in the southern city of Plovdiv after a joint operation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), Bulgarian Police and Spain’s Guardia Civil.

Una investigación conjunta de la National Crime Agency @NCA_UK ?? , la Policía de #Bulgaria ?? y la @guardiacivil ?? culmina con la detención de Benjamin Macann, uno de los criminales más buscados en el Reino Unidohttps://t.co/3kffchInzT pic.twitter.com/Z9eseKUxzy — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) June 14, 2022

The 32-year-old from Norfolk was wanted for his alleged involvement in the supply of cocaine in 2020 in which he and accomplices used encrypted handsets.

He was found in possession of a fake passport and a genuine passport in someone else’s name.

A public appeal to trace Macann was made in January this year when the NCA and Crimestoppers launched a new Most Wanted campaign featuring 12 fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said Macann was the fifth fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted list.

“Benjamin Macann’s arrest was made possible after some great work by our international liaison officers, the Guardia Civil fugitives team, Bulgarian Police and our counterparts in Bulgaria’s international cooperation directorate to whom we are very grateful.

“Macann is the fifth fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted list. We won’t stop until the remainder are caught.”

