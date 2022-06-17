Apartment

Orihuela, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 185,950

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela - € 185,950

In the heart of the city of Orihuela, a historic city in the southeast of Spain and the capital of the Vega Baja, is the Edificio Mónica. It has a total of 5 floors, which are divided into 2 homes per floor, the last being duplex-penthouses with 2 private terraces. The houses have a living / dining room with large windows overlooking the street, an American-style kitchen, 2 bathrooms and 2 or 3 bedrooms. Orihuela is a city that has different shades of tradition and modernity. It is a prosperous place in agriculture, in monumental artistic heritage and houses jewels of Mediterranean… See full property details

