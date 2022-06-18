A NEW campaign has been launched by WWF-Adena to pressure the local government water board to protect the Mar Menor.

According to a recent study, every second 650 litres of water contaminated with fertiliser enters the lagoon.

As a result of the pollution caused, WWF-Adena have compared the water of the Mar Menor to a ‘green soup’ as algae thrives.

The campaign No mas veneno al Mar Menor (No more Poison in the Mar Menor) aims to promote sustainable agricultural strategies in Cartagena, including further inspections of machinery, and sanctions for environmental degradation.

Currently, the campaign has over 6,350 signatures but intends to reach 50,000.

The Mar Menor has suffered a series of mass death events with tonnes of fish and other sea creatures washed ashore.

Scientists believe that a lack of oxygen has been the probable cause. This problem has been blamed on high levels of fertiliser and pig slurry seeping into the water from the Campo de Cartagena.

It has become a big issue, with thousands of demonstrators demanding action at a series of marches over the past few years.

European Parliament MPs are compiling a report after they visited earlier this year that aims to get an all-party consensus to approve a package of financial help to clean up the Mar Menor.

