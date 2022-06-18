THE development of a luxury golf resort in Mijas has been initially approved by the town hall.

Valle del Golf Resort will include an 18-hole golf course, an international equestrian centre, five-star hotel, spa and a typical Andalucian looking town with roughly 300 apartments.

The council approved an amendment in its General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) to include the ambitious project in the Entrerrios area between La Cala Resort and Mijas Golf, and just up the road from Santana Golf.

Planning of the new €100 million resort has been underway for a while, having already been declared a site of Andalucian Tourist Interest in 2019 and put onto the Andalucian Strategic Interest Projects Accelerator Unit in 2021.

A selling point for the development has been that golf is a year-long sport, helping to deseasonalize Mijas.

Andres Ruiz, the councillor responsible for town planning said: “We are at a new step in this beneficial project to generate employment and tourism in our town in becoming a reality.”

