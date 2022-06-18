2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mojacar - € 179,000

Townhouse Mojácar, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 179,000

Impeccable town house for sale on a quiet urbanisation just a couple of minutes’ walk from the beach front on Mojacar Playa, Almeria, Andalusia with a large solarium and sea views as well as a large communal pool. The El Vivero urbanisation is located just a few minutes’ walk from the promenade and beaches of Lance Nuevo and Cueva del Lobo as well as a variety of restaurants and bars, shops and pharmacy. The local bus takes you up and down the Mojacar beach as well as to Mojacar village. Parking is available outside the town house on the street. The property is distributed over 3 floors…. See full property details