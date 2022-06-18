THE birthplace of celebrated Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca will come to life with dramatised tours this summer.

A group of students and amatuer actors known as “Las Valkirias de la Vega” from Fuente Vaqueros, a farming village in the province of Granada will liven up Spanish canonical literature for tourists and offer a totally different way to experience the story of Lorca.

The script is the culmination of extensive research including interviews with elderly residents and prominent members of the community of the Granada village.

The experience fully immerses the audience in what the pueblo of Fuente Vaqueros would have been like at the time the iconic Andalucian writer lived there, with the groups drawing on their own older relatives` traditions and turns of phrase to make the performance as authentic as possible.

Legendary poet Lorca lived from 1898 to 1936. Credit: Flickr.

The City Council has also been working on the promotion of Lorca, this summer offering bicycles for tourists to tour round the Vega de Granada, where his father owned land, and reach spots off the beaten track that would have been influential in the development of the literary legend, as well as literary routes where his prose can be read.

Lorca, the mastermind behind some of the greatest pieces of Spanish literature, including his most famous works Blood Wedding and Yerma, was assassinated by fascist forces in the Spanish Civil War in 1936.

READ MORE: