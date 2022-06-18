Sirena and Anssi Kiviranta were two of the founding partners of a very successful Finnish real estate concept Bo LKV.

They grew the business from scratch to a company employing 200 people and generating €23M turnover in less than five years.

A capital investment company acquired the majority of Bo LKV in the autumn of 2019, allowing the Kivirantas to start a real estate agency abroad under their own brand.

The couple’s Finnish investment company Kiviranta Group Oy then established a Spanish subsidiary, Strand Properties in 2020.

Strand Properties offers services to both sellers and buyers.

Through their partner networks, the number of brokered properties runs up into the thousands, and Strand Properties helps customers find the right property by carefully charting the customers’ wishes and using a learning property search service.

For the sellers, the brokerage concept focusing on quality offers the fastest selling times and the best possible selling price.

In less than two years, the Strand Properties chain has grown to become one of the most recognised real estate brands among agents, customers, and developers.

Strand Properties is a high-end property agency, but its listings include properties to suit all budgets.

Currently Strand Properties has two real estate offices on Costa del Sol: Marbella’s Puerto Banús office, with 20 experienced property advisors, and another ten in their Malaga office.

This June, Strand Properties will open their third office: Strand Plaza in the Mijas area and are planning to open a fourth office in Palma de Mallorca this summer.

Strand Properties has over 800 homes for sale, and you can view every new property on the Costa del Sol with a Strand agent.

They have established partnerships with all the major and reputable developers on Costa del Sol.

The Strand Properties concept also includes the import and sales of carefully selected Scandinavian products in Spain, with brands such as Timberwise, BEdesign, Drop Design Pool, Tablebed, Framery and Woodio.

They also represent Ballingslöv kitchens, Massproductions, Fogia, Garden Glory, Kasthall, and Carl Hansen & Son furniture and products.

