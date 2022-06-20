IN Spain when bank holidays fall during the week, then they are often linked to the weekend and called a puente – a bridge.

On these long weekends and around busy holidays such as Easter, accomodation gets booked up quickly, prices go up and rail and bus tickets sell out. So book early for the good deals.

This year people in Spain will be treated to eight national bank holidays in addition to the holidays decided by each autonomous community.

It might be wise to get your requests in early as these holiday booking hacks have become popular with savvy employees hoping to get the most time off for their leave.

Full-time workers in Spain are entitled to 22 days paid leave a year, and some employers choose to include bank holidays.

You can take all your holidays at once or divide it up, but Spain’s labour laws require that at least one period of holiday leave must be two weeks long.

Generally, workers need to request annual leave with as much notice as possible.

Although employers can refuse to give leave at a certain time, employers cannot refuse to let workers take the leave at all. However, they could also restrict when leave can be taken, for example at busy periods, or when several employees want to be off at the same time.

In 2022 there are eight national holidays for everyone in Spain and there is also an additional two other holidays that fall on a Sunday.

The decision to move these two days, May 1 (Labour Day) and December 25 (Christmas), to the following Monday or, even, to another month is up to each autonomous community.

These are the eight national holidays for 2022:

Saturday, January 1: New Year.

Thursday, January 6: Epiphany of the Lord (Three Kings Day).

Friday April 15: Good Friday.

Monday, August 15: Assumption of Our Lady.

Wednesday October 12: Fiesta de la Hispanidad.

Tuesday, November 1: All Saints’ Day.

Tuesday, December 6: Spanish Constitution Day

Thursday, December 8: Immaculate Conception.

Each Autonomous Community has its own work calendar, take a look at our roundup below to see what holidays you can expect in each region in addition to the eight national holidays.

Andalucia

Monday February 28 : Andalusia Day.

: Andalusia Day. Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 2 : Moving May 1.

: Moving May 1. Monday , December 26, moving on fromChristmas Day.

Aragon

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Saturday April 23 : Aragon Day.

: Aragon Day. Monday May 2 , moving from May 1.

, moving from May 1. Monday December 26 moving on from Christmas Day.

Asturias

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 2 : Moving May 1.

: Moving May 1. Thursday September 8 : Asturias Day.

: Asturias Day. Monday December 26 moving on from Christmas Day.

Balearic Islands

Tuesday March 1: Balearic Islands Day.

Balearic Islands Day. Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday April 18 : Easter Monday.

: Easter Monday. Monday May 2 , moving May from 1.

, moving May from 1. Monday December 26 moving on from Christmas Day.

Canary Islands

In addition to the eight national holidays, there are also holidays for each island.

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 30 : Canary Islands Day.

: Canary Islands Day. Monday December 26 , moving on from Christmas Day.

, moving on from Christmas Day. Wednesday February 2 in Tenerife.

in Friday August 5 on La Palma.

on Thursday September 8 at Gran Ganaria .

at . Thursday September 15 in Lanzarote .

in . Friday September 16 in Fuerteventura .

in . Saturday September 24 in El Hierro.

in Monday October 3 in La Gomera .

Cantabria

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Thursday July 28 : Cantabria Day.

: Cantabria Day. Wednesday September 15 : Bien Aparecida Day.

: Bien Aparecida Day. Monday December 26, moving on from Christmas Day.

Castilla la Mancha

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Tuesday May 31: Castilla-La Mancha Day.

Castilla-La Mancha Day. Thursday June 16: Corpus Christi, in substitution of the work break on May 1, Labor Festival.

Corpus Christi, in substitution of the work break on May 1, Labor Festival. Monday December 26, moving on from Christmas Day.

Castilla y Leon

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Saturday April 23: Castilla y Leon Day

Castilla y Leon Day Monday May 2 : Moving from May 1.

: Moving from May 1. Monday December 26 moving on from Christmas Day.

Catalunya

Monday April 18 : Easter Monday.

: Easter Monday. Monday June 6 : Easter Granada.

: Easter Granada. Friday June 24: San Juan.

San Juan. Monday December 26: San Esteban.

Madrid

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 2 : Festival of the Community of Madrid.

: Festival of the Community of Madrid. Monday July 25 : Santiago Apostol.

: Santiago Apostol. Monday December 26 moving on from Christmas Day.

Valencia

Saturday March 19: San Jose

San Jose Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday April 18 : Easter Monday.

: Easter Monday. Friday June 24: San Juan.

Extremadura

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 2 : Moving from May 1.

: Moving from May 1. Thursday September 8 : Extremadura Day.

: Extremadura Day. Monday December 26moving on from Christmas Day.

Galicia

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 17 : Galician Literature Day.

: Galician Literature Day. Friday June 24 : Saint John’s Day.

: Saint John’s Day. Monday July 25: Santiago Apostol.

La Rioja

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday April 18 : Easter Monday.

: Easter Monday. Thursday June 9: La Rioja Day.

La Rioja Day. Monday December 26, moving on from Christmas Day.

Murcia

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday May 2 : Moving from May 1.

: Moving from May 1. Thursday June 9 : Murcia Region Day.

: Murcia Region Day. Monday December 26, moving on from Christmas Day.

Navarra

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday April 18 : Easter Monday.

: Easter Monday. Monday July 25: Day of Santiago Apostle.

Day of Santiago Apostle. Saturday December 3 : San Francisco Javier.

: San Francisco Javier. Monday December 26 , moving on from Christmas Day.

Basque Country

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Monday April 18 : Easter Monday.

: Easter Monday. Monday July 25: Day of Santiago Apostle.

Day of Santiago Apostle. Tuesday September 6 : Elcano Day.

Ceuta

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Saturday July 9 : Feast of the Sacrifice.

: Feast of the Sacrifice. Friday August 5: Our Lady of Africa.

Our Lady of Africa. Friday September 2: Ceuta Day.

Melilla

Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday.

: Holy Thursday. Tuesday May 3 : End of Ramadan.

: End of Ramadan. Monday July 11 : Feast of the Sacrifice.

: Feast of the Sacrifice. Thursday September 8: Virgen de la Victoria.

Virgen de la Victoria. Saturday September 17: Melilla Day.

Melilla Day. Monday December 26 , moving on from Christmas Day.

