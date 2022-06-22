3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Alfoquia - € 154,950

Villa La Alfoquia, Almería 3 beds 2 baths € 154,950

A modern, homely, well maintained, 3 bed, 2 bath, villa for sale in La Alfoquia with & H&C air con, sun roof and an easy maintained garden of 417m2. Walking distance to the municipal pool, shops, restaurants, banks, bowling green, walking football pitch, doctors and vets etc in the village of La Alfoquia. Zurgena village is a 4 mins drive away. Arboleas village is approx 7 mins drive away. 12 mins drive to the market town of Huercal-Overa with numerous shops, restaurants, hospital etc. 25 to 30 mins drive to the beaches at Vera