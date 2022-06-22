A BODY has been found floating near a beach in Nerja yesterday, Tuesday June 21.

The emergency 112 number received various calls alerting the police of the presence of someone floating face-down in the water at 9:15 am.

The Guardia Civil, Policia Local and Civil Protection volunteers were quickly displaced to the scene to recover the body which had appeared near the iconic Balcon de Europa.

The woman, who is believed to be around 50, was dead when the emergency services brought her out of the water. No further details were announced except that the person wasn’t a resident from Nerja.

The Guardia Civil are trying to establish her identity, and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

