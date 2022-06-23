3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin - € 150,000

Apartment Villamartin, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 150,000

This Bungalow with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom offers the ideal opportunity for your vacations; proximity to the main places of interest; and an irresistible price. On the first floor there are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and on the solarium, which is accessed by an external staircase, there is another additional room. The central location of this bungalow allows access to the main places of interest: such as CC Zenia Boulevard (7 min); Mercadona supermarket (3 min); local bars and restaurants; ATMs, and of course… the beaches of La Zenia (3681 meters). Nearby, the well-known Playa Flamenca… See full property details