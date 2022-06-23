TWO men have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for stealing mobile phones from passengers using Valencia’s Metro trains.

The duo, aged 27 and 31, did not hesitate to threaten people with knives if anybody offered any resistance.

One man was stabbed three times in the arm and chest and was rushed to hospital.

A special operation was launched by the Guardia Civil in early April after a string of complaints from passengers at the Valencia Sud, Paiporta, and Picanya stations.

Victims complained the men struck just seconds before the doors of a departing train closed.

Older people and women were especially targeted.

One of the thieves was arrested in mid-April and the second one in late May.

They’ve been hit with four counts of violent robbery; two counts of theft; and a charge of causing injury.

