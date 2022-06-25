4 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni - € 550,000

Villa Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona 4 beds 4 baths € 550,000

Villa Layla is an exclusive Mediterranean-style villa was built in 2005. The living and outdoor area is arranged over 2 floors. The villa consists of 324 square metres of living space on a plot of 1,107 square metres. The villa offers a spacious entrance where you find the 2 first bedrooms on the left side, both of the bedrooms has his own bathroom. On the front side of the entrance is the third bathroom, with the laundry room next to it. The living room – dining room and fully equipped kitchen are located on the right, the kitchen offers access to the terrace on the back side of the property… See full property details