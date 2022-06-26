SUPPORT for NATO has grown among Spaniards since the Russian invasion of the Ukraine in February.

A report from the Elcano Royal Institute revealed that 83% of Spaniards support remaining in NATO while an overwhelming majority see Russia as the biggest threat to peace.

This is an increase from the 80% support rating of NATO membership seen prior to Moscow sending in troops.

The survey revealed that those who lean to the right of Spanish politics are more likely to support Spain’s membership in NATO with 90% approval rating.

While 66% of those who vote for left -wing parties want to remain in NATO.

The survey was published just days before Madrid plays host to Nato’s Atlantic Alliance Summit beginning on Wednesday June 29.

In May, Spain marked 40 years since it joined NATO with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasising how important it is. “NATO membership fulfils a transcendental mission: it allows us to be what we are, and guarantees that we will be what Spain wants to be,” he said in a speech on May 30. “Because we are not just talking about a military alliance, but about a common front in defense of the principles that bring prosperity and well-being to our peoples”.

Spain currently participates in six NATO missions: Baltic Air Police, NATO Standing Naval Groups, Operation Sea Guardian in the Mediterranean, Enhance Forward Presence in Latvia, Operation Turkey Support and the NMI NATO mission in Iraq.

