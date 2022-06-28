MOUNT Gibralfaro to receive a €11 million facelift with works to begin in 2023.

The Gibralfaro Special Plan, approved in 2015 after a lengthy administrative process which started in 2008, will finally be put into motion.

The aim of the Gibralfaro Special Plan is to ‘enhance the value of the natural heritage and its ecological connection with the surrounding mountains’ as well as use the area as a ‘space for scenic and environmental recreation’ whilst also looking to ‘recover the historical and cultural heritage’ of the strategic enclave.

The investment exceeds €11.4 million and is made up of four projects, of which only one is awaiting European funding to go ahead.



The four projects are: the Gibralfaro bypass, with a €2,974,487.91 budget; the project for the southern slope, for €1,383,590.86; the E-Conecta Gibralfaro project, for €4,851,210.29 and the urbanisation works, for €2,196,767.59.

The E-Conecta Gibralfaro project is the project still pending on European funding, the other three have funding available and calls for tenders (public procurement procedures) will be announced shortly for work to commence in 2023.

READ MORE: