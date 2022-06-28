INTERNATIONAL tourists have flocked to visit the recently opened ‘Cueva de la Victoria’.

In the three months that the cave has been open to the public, tourists and visitors of up to 14 different nationalities have graced the ‘Cueva del Tesoro’ (treasure cave).

The treasure cave, which is of marine origin, is one of only three known to date in the world.

Additionally, it is the only one in all of Europe and has drawn the interest of some 500 tourists from all over the world keen to discover its galleries, sculpted by the swell of marine currents.

According to Councilor for Tourism, Antonio Jose Martin (PP), people from destinations as unique as India or Singapore, or as far away as Argentina or the United States, have visited this curiosity of nature.

Tourists from Germany and England have been the most numerous to visit the cave in these three months followed by tourists from the Netherlands, Hungary, Sweden, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Poland, Ireland and Cyprus.

“The popularity of the cave is, undoubtedly, a direct result of the enormous potential that the cave itself has to offer, but also thanks to the intense promotional work that the Department of Tourism has been doing,” said Francisco Salado (PP), Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria.

Legend has it that this cave houses the treasure of the five Almoravid kings.

The Almoravids were a Berber dynasty from the Sahara who dominated a wide area of northwestern Africa and the Iberian peninsula in the 12th and 13th centuries during the Al-Andalus period.

