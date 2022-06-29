A CAR careened off the road and plummeted into a ravine during a police chase outside the Spanish town of Ronda during Tuesday night killing the 22-year old driver and two teenage passengers.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred after the car attempted to avoid a road patrol set up by Policia Local.

Upon spotting the check point, the occupants of the car allegedly threw something out of the window and then sped away with officers giving chase on the A-374 highway.

The car, a Mercedes sports model, careered off the road on a curve and rolled 15metres down a steep ravine killing all three.

The firefighter team sent to the accident site shared photos showing the crushed vehicle.

1. Tenemos que lamentar el fallecimiento de tres jóvenes tras sufrir un accidente en #Ronda. Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 2:30 horas, cuando recibimos el aviso de que un vehículo había caído por un terraplén en la A-374 a su paso por el término municipal rondeño. pic.twitter.com/zCOF57bp3J — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) June 29, 2022

Those in the car haven’t been publically named although police said the driver was 22 years-old and the two passengers were aged 15 and 16.

