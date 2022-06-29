2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea - € 272,000

Apartment Altea, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 272,000

IDEAL INVESTORS! Fantastic apartments on the Mascarat beachfront, in Altea…..KEY READY! Homes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms located on the beachfront, with an area of ??82 square meters and a 10-meter terrace Each apartment has a cabin of about 45 m2 (with sea views) that can be used as a storage room or even as a space for guests The building has a communal pool and elevator. 3 km from Altea and Calpe and 45 minutes from Alicante airport IDEAL INVESTORS! Profitability of 6 to 10% ANNUAL GUARANTEED, they have a valid tourist license. Or also as a 2nd SUMMER RESIDENCE IN FRONT OF… See full property details