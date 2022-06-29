A commuter train killed a man on a level crossing at Alfafar south of Valencia City on Wednesday.

Witnesses said four people in a drunken state bundled out of a taxi by the crossing at around 7.00 am.

One of them decided to walk over the level crossing without realising the barriers were down.

A train ran him over as he was using his mobile phone.

The man was said to be in his 40s and from Alfafar.

Services between Valencia and Silla were suspended for two hours, with passengers on two commuter trains unable to disembark.

Alfafar mayor, Juan Ramon Adsuara, repeated decades-old calls for the crossing to be removed due to the number of accidents.

READ MORE: