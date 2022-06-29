BEACHGOERS in Spain’s Vigo who answer the call of nature while having a splash could face a hefty fine if caught out.

Local authorities have recently passed a legislation that bans ‘physiological evacuation on the beach or in the sea’ with the aim of putting a halt to urinating in the sea that some bathers are guilty of.

The new rule, which would see a fines of €750 handed out to guilty parties has provoked all kinds of reactions, jokes and comments especially as it’s still unclear how the ban will be enforced.

The new beach regulation also states that, as in the rest of public spaces, users of the beaches and bathing areas are prohibited from depositing any type of waste, including cigarette butts. directly on the sand or rocks, and must make use of the litter bins provided.

