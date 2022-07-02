BENALMADENA is to set up new smoke-free zones, the town hall has confirmed.

A motion was tabled earlier this week proposing the creation of smoke-free places which could see smoking banned in places frequented by minors, such as parks, playgrounds, plazas and green areas.

The idea comes from a popular initiative by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).

The motion was unanimously approved by all parties during a plenary meeting on Thursday July 30.

Second-hand smoke is extremely harmful to children.

Alicia Laddaga, Councillor for Social Welfare said: “The objective of the initiative is to promote healthy practices to avoid cancer while also making people aware of the effects of tobacco as a trigger for some of the most aggressive tumours.”

A specific proposal will now be created for the regulation of specific areas, which will be made available on the council website with residents asked to put forward suggestions of areas that should be smoke-free.

“This initiative can bring several benefits, such as promoting healthy lifestyles and tobacco-free behaviours, de-normalising its consumption in society, especially in front of children, and taking care of the environment,” Laddaga said.

