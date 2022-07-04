RYANAIR has announced 12 more days of strikes to take place this month of July.

The protest has been called for all ten airports in Spain where the Irish airline operates, including Malaga and Sevilla.

The USO and SICTPLA trade unions have announced 12 new days of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew during the month of July, specifically between July 12 to 28, excluding the weekends.

Consequently, the strike days will take place from Tuesday 12 to Friday 15 July, from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 July and then again from Monday 25 to Thursday 28 July.

Both unions have already been on strike for six days over two weekends, with the last day being this Saturday.

The protest so far has resulted in dozens of flights canceled, especially in Malaga, and has caused disruptions and delays to many more flights.

The USO and Sitcpla unions argue that Ryanair employees are treated like ‘third-class workers’ and call on the company to comply with ‘basic labor rights.’

USO spokeswoman Laura Arrasanz has asked the government and the Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, to mediate in this situation in the face of the airline’s ‘impassivity’.

According to the USO and Sitcpla unions, the low-cost airline should sit down to negotiate ‘a collective agreement and decent working conditions for all staff.’

To date, Ryanair is the only international company in Spain without a collective workers’ agreement.

READ MORE: