Actress Angelina Jolie is said to be on the lookout for a house in Mallorca.

The Hollywood star is the latest in a long line of celebs looking to up-sticks to the Baleares, with her former husband Brad Pitt already owning a house there.

In 2016, Brad Pitt paid €3.5 million for a property in Port d’ Andratx, 25 kilometers from the capital Palma, according to El Pais.

The Fight Club star’s mansion boasts eight bedrooms, views of the Mediterranean and a huge garden with a massive swimming pool.

Elsewhere, two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas and Welsh heartthrob Catherine Zeta Jones also own property on the island.

Douglas has owned a house in Valldemossa for 30 years and is known to spend most of the summer soaking up the sun on the beach.

Mallorca is seemingly in vogue for the rich and famous, footy ace Cristiano Ronaldo recently spent several weeks with his family in a rented villa.

