NETFLIX is behind a film set that has sprung up in Marbella, filming a new mythical drama called Kaos which is based on the Costa del Sol.

The streaming giant is notoriously tight-lipped on new filming and releases.

On Monday June 4, residents of Los Altos de Marbella, an exclusive residential development reported seeing dozens of caravans, trailers, and cars heading towards a mansion.

In addition, a temporary car park had been set up on land nearby.

Huge fences have been erected around the perimeter of the mansion to keep details as secret as possible.

The series is still awaiting its release, having been commissioned in 2018 and is described as a ‘genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld.’

It will feature an ensemble international cast including Janet McTeer, Nabhaan Rizwa, Cliff Curtis, and Hugh Grant, who owns a swanky pad in luxurious La Zagaleta and who is playing the Greek god Zeus in the series.

The series is a boon for the Costa del Sol with other locations for filming to include Axarquía and Malaga city as well as Sevilla.

In addition, Madrid and Valencia will also act as film spots when the series reaches its final months of filming.

