Nearly half of those surveyed by Spanish Newspaper El Mundo think that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez should call a general election.

However, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez struck a positive note about winning the next poll, which is due to take place at some point in 2023, saying: “I am going to stay and I am going to win the next general election.”

The survey carried out by El Mundo also revealed that 49% of Spaniards believe the next Prime Minister will be from the right wing party PP under Alberto Nuñez Feijoo.

The increase in prices and soaring inflation has caused a big slump in popularity for Pedro Sanchez.

According to the same poll, some 43% of Spaniards are considering changing or canceling their holiday plans as a consequence of high prices and squeezed incomes.

Another survey carried out by El Pais in July projected Alberto Nuñez Feijo to win an election with 118 seats in the parliament while it revealed a gloomy outlook for the incumbent PSOE who would at present only win 103 seats.

There was also bad news for the anti-establishment parties, with far right Vox and left wing Podemos both likely to lose vote share when compared to their results in 2019.

