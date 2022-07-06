A BEACH in Malaga has been closed after a broken pipe flooded the area with sewage.

The rupture of the sewage pipe has flooded the vicinity of Sacaba Beach in Malaga with human waste, leading to its closure.

The incident, which took place on Monday, July 4, occurred as a result of works being carried out in the area and led to contaminated water reaching the beach and consequently affecting the ‘sanitary quality’ of the sea.

In fact, according to Fernando Rueda, president of the local residents’ association, within 12 minutes of the rupture the whole area was flooded with water damaging various cars parked in the area.

The burst sewage pipeline has meant that the affected beach area, between the Termica breakwater and the mouth of the Guadalhorce, has been closed to the public for the time being.

In a statement, Malaga City Council has explained that the closure of the beaches is a preventive health measure until the results of the microbiological analysis indicate that the water is suitable for bathing.

Meanwhile the municipal water company, Emasa, has stated that the municipal company was not involved in the works that caused the damage, however work in the area has been going on ‘uninterruptedly since the breakage occurred’ to fix the situation as soon as possible.

¡Buenos días! Ayer se produjo una rotura de una tubería por Sacaba debido unas obras (ajenas a EMASA) que están haciendo en la zona. Se ha estado trabajando de manera ininterrumpida y ahora mismo no afecta al tráfico. Te contamos más en este hilo?? pic.twitter.com/qqcIPNukjF — EMASA (@EMASAMalaga) July 5, 2022

The community president has, however, said that the smell in the area is ‘unberable’ and that a disinfection procedure will be needed once the repair works have finished.

