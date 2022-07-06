Perfect for bagels, a beer and just about everything else, Viennas Cafe is a top Marbella pick

FOR the best breakfast, brunch and bagels in Marbella, look no further than Viennas Cafe.

The extensive menu is beautifully presented and perfectly instagrammable, to be enjoyed in the daintily decorated teal blue venue or out on its terrace outside.

There is a distinct vintage feel to it and it is a timeless spot whether you are looking for a quick cake and coffee, sit down to a lovely lunch or kick back with a beer or wine.

Made banana bread. Image Viennas Cafe.

The menu accommodates all tastes and dietary requirements, with everything from nostalgic home comfort dishes like banana bread or scrambled eggs to zucchini fritter or chicken and udon noodle bowls.

Like its surroundings, the menu is truly international and dishes are inspired by cuisines from around the world from pulled pork breakfast tacos to Korean fried chicken, and, essentially, Italian roasted coffee.

The star product though is arguably the bagels, all of which are 100% vegan.

The key to the amazing taste of the food is that everything is healthy too – all products are sourced locally, so you can feel good about what you’re eating.

Cold pressed juices. Image from Vienna’s cafe.

The team, led by experienced chef Michael, stays away from processed foods – everything is freshly prepared in house.

In addition, the company is passionate about using local suppliers and all the meals are sourced from fresh local produce.

To find out more about Viennas Cafe, call 637151416 or email info@viennascafe.com

Visit us at Avenida Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, 23 Urb. Marbella réal, local 22, 29602 Marbella, Málaga